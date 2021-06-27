Adilabad SP urges Covid-infected Maoists to surrender immediately

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: Adilabad Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra appealed to Maoists suffering from Covid-19 to surrender and receive treatment offered by the government.

​The SP visited the house of Maoist area committee member Dasariwada Sumana in Dedra village on Saturday. He handed over money, clothes and groceries to Sumana’s mother and family members and enquired whether they were availing schemes like Rythu Bandhu.

Chandra appealed to Sumana, who had joined the Maoist party 20 years ago, to surrender and utilise the benefits the government had assured them, which include a 2BHK house, agricultural land and medical treatment.

For students of Dedra village, the SP purchased a television set worth `30,000 and distributed books and pens to them. Later, he participated in a medical camp and requested a local doctor, Dr M Suresh, to regularly monitor the villagers’ health. The SP said that Maoists couldn’t do much by hiding in forests and that if they wanted to accomplish anything, they should stay among the common people.

Sumana’s mother Anjanabai also appealed to her daughter to surrender so that she could support her in her old age.

COPS VISIT KIN OF ACTIVISTS

Rachakonda police reached out to the family of Maoist party member Alwal Chandrahas, who is part of the team protecting top leader Ramakrishna, on Saturday. They also met the family of a woman Maoist leader Pallepati Radha. DCP Rakshitha K Murthy interacted with Chandrahas’ elder sister and Radha’s parents, and asked them about their health. They provided groceries to them and requested them to appeal to their kin to quit the Maoist party.

HARIBHUSHAN’S WIFE ALSO SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

Three days after the death of Maoist party central committee member and Telangana State Maoist party secretary Haribhushan, his wife Bejjeri Sammakka, also known as Saradakka or Sharada Dala, also succumbed to Covid-19. She was the commander of Charla-Shabari area.

While Haribhushan died on June 21, 2021, Saradakka died on Thursday. Her last rites were performed by the Maoist party members. Saradakka was a native of Madagudem village of Gangaram mandal in Mahabubabad district. Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy said that they had received information of Saradakka’s death through her relatives. The Maoist party has still not confirmed her death