Agriculture Minister defends Telangana's move to construct new barrage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the Telangana government had every right to construct a new barrage across the Krishna river near Alampur, as the State has not been able to fully utilise the water allocated to the Jurala project.

The new barrage was proposed as per the Bachawat Tribunal award.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Niranjan Reddy said that while allocating 17.84 tmcft water to the Jurala project, the Bachawat Tribunal had made a provision that if the 17.84 tmcft could not be utilised through the project, the allocated water could be used at any other place in Palamuru.

​Though the designed capacity of the project was 11 tmcft and the reservoir level was 9.5 tmcft, the State was able utilise only 6.5 tmcft from Jurala, Niranjan Reddy said.