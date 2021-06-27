Five years in Telangana Congress, Revanth Reddy grabs gaddi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP Anumula Revanth Reddy, who was a TD MLA twice and an MLC for one term under unified AP, has bagged the top post in the Congress within five years of joining the party. Revanth joined the Congress in October 2017 and was given the post of working president.

He was elected as the Malkajgiri MP in 2019, defeating TR S candidate Marri Rajashekhar Reddy with a comfortable majority.

​A graduate from A V College (OU), he was born in 1967 in Kondareddypalli, Nagarkurnool district.

Starting his political career as a ZPTC in 2006, he served as MLC in the then AP Legislative Council between 2007-09 and later went on to become MLA (2009-2014), was TDLP floor leader (2014-2017) and also working president of party, before joining the Congress.