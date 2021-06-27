STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In new scheme, eight lakh SC families in Telangana to get money directly in bank accounts

The Chief Minister informed the outline of the scheme to District Collectors at a preparatory meeting on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, at Pragathi Bhavan.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is all set to launch another populist scheme. Around eight lakh Scheduled Caste families in the State will be selected by draw of lots and money will be directly deposited into their bank accounts under the “CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme.” 

​Ahead of the day-long meeting to discuss the scheme scheduled on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Saturday that every year, some SC beneficiaries from below the poverty line (BPL) families would be selected by draw of lots and money would be deposited into their bank accounts, on the lines of Rythu Bandhu amounts and Aasara pensions.

Guidelines for the scheme would be finalised in Sunday’s meeting, Rao announced. He said Rs 1,000 crore would be spent under the scheme this year to help uplift eight lakh SC families. The Chief Minister informed the outline of the scheme to District Collectors at a preparatory meeting on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

He directed that all MLAs and MLCs should spend their constituency development funds (CDF) only after taking approval from the Minister in charge of the district concerned. Rao also announced that the government would allot emergency funds of Rs 2 crore to each Minister and Rs 1 crore to each District Collector to take up development works in towns and villages.

KCR questions delay in Palle Pragathi works

Accordingly, the Finance Department issued an order releasing Rs 1 crore to 32 districts, excluding Hyderabad, for Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, which would be taken up for ten days from July 1 across the State.

The Chief Minister wanted Panchayat Raj officials to have a review on why works taken up under Palle Pragathi had remained unfinished, despite the State government supporting the department. He directed the District Collectors that as the government had constructed new Collectorate offices, the older buildings should be used for public purposes.

For every one lakh population, a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian market each would be set up, he said. Rao further said that a “State chamber ” would be set up in each District Collector’s office for the Chief Minister, Ministers and other State level officials to conduct reviews during their visits to the districts. Each Collector’s office will be equipped with two helipads. Inventories of districts with regard to lands and other properties will be prepared by the end of July. One estate officer would be appointed for each district, who will work under the Chief Secretary, Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp