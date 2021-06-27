In new scheme, eight lakh SC families in Telangana to get money directly in bank accounts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is all set to launch another populist scheme. Around eight lakh Scheduled Caste families in the State will be selected by draw of lots and money will be directly deposited into their bank accounts under the “CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme.”

​Ahead of the day-long meeting to discuss the scheme scheduled on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Saturday that every year, some SC beneficiaries from below the poverty line (BPL) families would be selected by draw of lots and money would be deposited into their bank accounts, on the lines of Rythu Bandhu amounts and Aasara pensions.

Guidelines for the scheme would be finalised in Sunday’s meeting, Rao announced. He said Rs 1,000 crore would be spent under the scheme this year to help uplift eight lakh SC families. The Chief Minister informed the outline of the scheme to District Collectors at a preparatory meeting on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

He directed that all MLAs and MLCs should spend their constituency development funds (CDF) only after taking approval from the Minister in charge of the district concerned. Rao also announced that the government would allot emergency funds of Rs 2 crore to each Minister and Rs 1 crore to each District Collector to take up development works in towns and villages.

KCR questions delay in Palle Pragathi works

Accordingly, the Finance Department issued an order releasing Rs 1 crore to 32 districts, excluding Hyderabad, for Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, which would be taken up for ten days from July 1 across the State.

The Chief Minister wanted Panchayat Raj officials to have a review on why works taken up under Palle Pragathi had remained unfinished, despite the State government supporting the department. He directed the District Collectors that as the government had constructed new Collectorate offices, the older buildings should be used for public purposes.

For every one lakh population, a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian market each would be set up, he said. Rao further said that a “State chamber ” would be set up in each District Collector’s office for the Chief Minister, Ministers and other State level officials to conduct reviews during their visits to the districts. Each Collector’s office will be equipped with two helipads. Inventories of districts with regard to lands and other properties will be prepared by the end of July. One estate officer would be appointed for each district, who will work under the Chief Secretary, Rao said.