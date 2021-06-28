STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM now part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha coalition for UP Polls 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi conveyed that the party had already released application forms of the candidates and would be part of the BSM alliance in the 2022 elections. 

Published: 28th June 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM, which has entered into an alliance with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Uttar Pradesh, is now part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM) coalition. 

It will contest in 100 seats in the upcoming elections in India’s largest State. 

Through a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi conveyed that the party had already released application forms of the candidates and would be part of the BSM alliance in the 2022 elections. 

He also clarified that the AIMIM was yet to have talks with other parties in this endeavour.

“We are with @oprajbhar sahab. We did not have any talks with other parties regarding election tie-up”, he tweeted.  SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is leading the coalition, is hopeful of forming an effective national front to counter the BJP and is said to be in touch with Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray. 

In 2017, AIMIM had contested in UP in an alliance with the BJP.

TAGS
AIMIM UP Polls 2020
