STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhuvan Phase-II: MAUD resumes mapping of properties

Municipal commissioners had initiated property mapping during July and August last year and completed mapping around 4.50 lakh properties in 139 ULBs.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Buildings

The app helps in identifying under-assessed or un-assessed properties by matching their images with satellite imagery.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development has resumed the mapping of properties under Bhuvan Phase-II in 139 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) except Mulugu and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana has issued directions to all ULB municipal commissioners to take up property mapping of around 15 lakh households and complete the same by the end of July, 2021 through the Bhuvan app.

Municipal commissioners had initiated property mapping during July and August last year and completed mapping around 4.50 lakh properties in 139 ULBs. However, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the said work for the remaining 10.5 lakh households was halted. The work has now been resumed and will be flowed through by keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol.

According to sources, ULBs have also shared revised user lists wherever changes have occurred and the same is being mapped through the mobile app to extract data from the time of the property mapping. With respect to new ULBs, the Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) consisted of 15 digits at the time of the property mapping in 2020, and has now been revised to 10 digits.

The PTINs with corresponding PTINs (old and new) are being shared with ULBs for easy identification. The CDMA has warned municipal commissioners that any delay in completion of the said survey within the time limit will be viewed seriously and appropriate action initiated against erring officials. 

The DMA department, in coordination with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), developed the Bhuvan Integrated Application by mapping all properties in ULBs and capturing all their major revenue sources. Through this app, realistic data is being captured with an aim to increase tax base without actually increasing tax rates. 

The app helps in identifying under-assessed or un-assessed properties by matching their images with satellite imagery. The initiative also helps citizens view his/her property in a spatial form with complete details without having to visit the local body office or having any human interface. On the other hand, ULB officials can check the details without visiting the property and review the tax accordingly.

The app has been used to capture 20.80 lakh property tax assessments, 6.79 lakh water tap connection assessments, 1.45 lakh trade license assessments, and 4,000 advertisement hoarding and cell towers assessments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC ULBs
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp