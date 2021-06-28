STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Blast from the past: Huge site with fossils of Jurassic-era trees found in Telangana's Mulugu

The species of tree whose fossils have been found date back to 150-165 million years ago.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ahobilam Karunakar, a member of Kottha Telangana Charitram which discovered the fossil site, examines a 40-feet-long fossil of a tree

Ahobilam Karunakar, a member of Kottha Telangana Charitram which discovered the fossil site, examines a 40-feet-long fossil of a tree

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fossils of a species of tree that is millions of years old, measuring 25-40 feet long, have been reported from inside a forest in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district. The people who found the fossils claim that the area is one of the best fossil sites in Telangana and must be preserved by recognising it as a fossil park. The site is located close to Bhupathipur village, around 40 kilometers from Godavari river.

It may be mentioned here that while Telangana has many sites where fossils of dinosaurs, other prehistoric creatures and trees have been discovered in districts like Adilabad, Mancherial and Khammam, the State does not have a designated single fossil park yet, although around 11 such parks exist in the country.

The Mulugu fossil site was reported by members of the Kottha Telangana Charitram group. Sriramoju Haragopal, convener of the group and a retired government school headmaster, said, “This fossil site in Mulugu is huge. It is spread over an area of around 4.5 square kilometers (1,111 acres). Moreover, in this region, many fossils can be easily found on the surface itself and conducting an excavation might reveal more information. While there are other fossil sites in Telangana, none of them is as big as this one.”

The species of tree whose fossils have been found date back to 150-165 million years ago. Haragopal said that some of the fossils discovered at the site in Mulugu are of conifers that might have served as food for dinosaurs. Fossils of tree species belonging to Palmoxylon and Castanoxylon families dating back to millions of years ago were also found at the site.

Ahobilam Karunakar, one of the persons who reported the existence of the fossil site in Mulugu along with Md Nasir, K Ravi and S Mahesh, said, “The Telangana government must take steps to ensure that the fossil site is protected and declare the location as a fossil park, like the nearby Wadadham fossil park in Maharashtra.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulugu
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp