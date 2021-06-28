Blast from the past: Huge site with fossils of Jurassic-era trees found in Telangana's Mulugu

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: Fossils of a species of tree that is millions of years old, measuring 25-40 feet long, have been reported from inside a forest in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district. The people who found the fossils claim that the area is one of the best fossil sites in Telangana and must be preserved by recognising it as a fossil park. The site is located close to Bhupathipur village, around 40 kilometers from Godavari river.

It may be mentioned here that while Telangana has many sites where fossils of dinosaurs, other prehistoric creatures and trees have been discovered in districts like Adilabad, Mancherial and Khammam, the State does not have a designated single fossil park yet, although around 11 such parks exist in the country.

The Mulugu fossil site was reported by members of the Kottha Telangana Charitram group. Sriramoju Haragopal, convener of the group and a retired government school headmaster, said, “This fossil site in Mulugu is huge. It is spread over an area of around 4.5 square kilometers (1,111 acres). Moreover, in this region, many fossils can be easily found on the surface itself and conducting an excavation might reveal more information. While there are other fossil sites in Telangana, none of them is as big as this one.”

The species of tree whose fossils have been found date back to 150-165 million years ago. Haragopal said that some of the fossils discovered at the site in Mulugu are of conifers that might have served as food for dinosaurs. Fossils of tree species belonging to Palmoxylon and Castanoxylon families dating back to millions of years ago were also found at the site.

Ahobilam Karunakar, one of the persons who reported the existence of the fossil site in Mulugu along with Md Nasir, K Ravi and S Mahesh, said, “The Telangana government must take steps to ensure that the fossil site is protected and declare the location as a fossil park, like the nearby Wadadham fossil park in Maharashtra.”