Delay in R&R leaves PRLIS oustees in ‘troubled waters’

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Oustees of Yedhula reservoir in Bandaravipakula village, which comes under the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRILS), are a worried lot as rainwater has begun entering the temporary shelters set up for them in a low-lying area near a local stream.

The inmates of these shelters — both young and old — are forced to wade through knee-deep water, with temporary electricity wires hanging precariously close to their homes, putting their lives in grave danger.

Alleging that the administration was turning a blind eye to their miseries despite several representations, the villagers are demanding that the government construct 2BHK houses for them in a resettlement colony.

Speaking to Express, Satyanarayana Goud, DE of the Irrigation Department, who is in charge of the R&R of oustees in Bandaravipakula and Konkalapalli villages, said that the residents of the former village were given Rs 7.5 lakh per family as well as Rs 5.04 lakh for constructing houses on their own. He, however, admitted that the compensation for their old structures was pending to the tune of Rs 90 crore and assured that it would be paid to beneficiaries in the next few days.

Satyanarayana Goud said that there was a delay in allotting plots as a few influential people in the village wanted different communities to be accommodated in separate areas. Finally, they were convinced that the plots should be allotted only through a lottery system, he said.

He added that complaints were lodged by 200 people from Bandaravipakula over being left out of the compensation scheme, which had forced the district administration to send four inquiry teams to the village to verify the claims.

​Among them, 50 were found to be eligible beneficiaries. It may be recalled that a few days ago, Laxmamma, 51, Bandaravipakula sarpanch, and Yogeshwar, 7, her grandson, died after the mud roof of their dilapidated house collapsed on them.