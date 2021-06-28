Gayatri pumphouse in Ramadugu mandal becomes tourist spot

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As various parts of Telangana continue to receive good rains, the Gayatri pumphouse at Laxmipur in Ramadugu mandal has turned a picnic spot with scores of people thronging the site to witness water being discharged from it.

The officials have been releasing water from the pumphouse, which is a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), into the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) and the Flood Flow Canal, for the past one week.

Even the MMD site is brimming with people, thanks to the arrival of water in abundance. Scores of people arrived to witness water being discharged from the dam, on Sunday.Officials are also releasing water into the Flood Flow Canal from the Rampur pumphouse at Rajeshwaraopet in Jagtial district.

Meanwhile, various parts of Karimnagar district witnessed incessant rains on Sunday, as a result of which several houses in the residential colonies of Bhagath Nagar flooded.