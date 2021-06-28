STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gayatri pumphouse in Ramadugu mandal becomes tourist spot

Meanwhile, various parts of Karimnagar district witnessed incessant rains, as a result of which several houses in the residential colonies of Bhagath Nagar flooded.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from the Gayatri pumphouse, into the Mid Manair Dam

Water being released from the Gayatri pumphouse, into the Mid Manair Dam

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  As various parts of Telangana continue to receive good rains, the Gayatri pumphouse at Laxmipur in Ramadugu mandal has turned a picnic spot with scores of people thronging the site to witness water being discharged from it.

The officials have been releasing water from the pumphouse, which is a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), into the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) and the Flood Flow Canal, for the past one week.

Even the MMD site is brimming with people, thanks to the arrival of water in abundance. Scores of people arrived to witness water being discharged from the dam, on Sunday.Officials are also releasing water into the Flood Flow Canal from the Rampur pumphouse at Rajeshwaraopet in Jagtial district. 

Meanwhile, various parts of Karimnagar district witnessed incessant rains on Sunday, as a result of which several houses in the residential colonies of Bhagath Nagar flooded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mid Manair Dam Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp