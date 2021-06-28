Komatireddy bitter, Marri abdicates post after Revanth Reddy's appointment as TPCC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the appointment of Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), dissidence flared up in the party, promising a bumpy ride for the new leader.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was a top contender for the TPCC chief post, said that he would take out a padayatra from Ibrahimpatnam to Bhongir to explain to the people the injustice meted out to him.

Shortly after his arrival in the city from Delhi, Venkat Reddy said that Revanth had bought the post just as he tried to buy an MLA in the infamous note-for-vote scam during the Telangana Legislative Council polls in 2015.

“Soon, the TPCC will turn into the T-TDP. I will not visit Gandhi Bhavan anymore. Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore has sold the TPCC chief’s post. I will prove this,” he said.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who was also one of the aspirants for the TPCC chief’s post, resigned from the TPCC election commission coordination committee.

Though he was not as brazen as Komatireddy in attacking the party, Shashidhar made no secret of his displeasure.

“The core strength of the Congress party lies with the loyalists. But a decision has been made and I hope it works for the better.”