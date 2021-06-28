STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revanth Reddy to take charge as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief on July 7

Earlier, the TPCC chief received overwhelming support from some senior party leaders and others, who visited his residence in Jubilee Hills to congratulate him. 

Published: 28th June 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Congress party greet newly appointed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy outside his Jubilee Hills office in Hyderabad.

Members of Congress party greet newly appointed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy outside his Jubilee Hills office in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A Revanth Reddy, will take charge on July 7. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Revanth said that he would try his best to get everyone on board while taking any decision. 

“There will be no unilateral decisions,” he said.

“Contrary to general perception, the Congress party remains strong at the organisational level. The BJP, however, is weak and its influence in the State is limited,” Revanth said. 

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao divided the citizenry to remain in power and vowed to join hands with anyone who wanted to end his regime.

Earlier, the TPCC chief received overwhelming support from some senior party leaders and others, who visited his residence in Jubilee Hills to congratulate him. 

Among those who called on Revanth are former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MPs Sircilla Rajaiah, Mallu Ravi and leaders Addanki Dayakar and T Bellaiah Naik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy TPCC
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp