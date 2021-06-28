Revanth Reddy to take charge as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief on July 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A Revanth Reddy, will take charge on July 7. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Revanth said that he would try his best to get everyone on board while taking any decision.

“There will be no unilateral decisions,” he said.

“Contrary to general perception, the Congress party remains strong at the organisational level. The BJP, however, is weak and its influence in the State is limited,” Revanth said.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao divided the citizenry to remain in power and vowed to join hands with anyone who wanted to end his regime.

Earlier, the TPCC chief received overwhelming support from some senior party leaders and others, who visited his residence in Jubilee Hills to congratulate him.

Among those who called on Revanth are former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MPs Sircilla Rajaiah, Mallu Ravi and leaders Addanki Dayakar and T Bellaiah Naik.