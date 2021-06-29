STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter 2nd year results: 4.5 lakh students promoted 

Published: 29th June 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students checking results used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Giving relief to lakhs of students, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday announced the results for the Telangana Intermediate second year exams. Owing to the State’s decision to promote all students this year in the wake of the pandemic, possibly for the first time, the TSBIE recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage for Inter second-year exams, implying that all 4,51,585 students who had paid the examination fee were promoted this year. 

For the academic year 2019-20, the pass percentage was 68.86 per cent.  Of the students who passed, 2,28,754 are girls and 2,22,831 are boys. This year, the number of students who scored A grade is also higher than last year, with 1,76,719 getting A Grade, 1,04,886 B Grade, 61,887 C Grade, and 1,08,093 students scoring a  D Grade.

The results were declared without holding any exams. Students have been scored based on marks they scored in class XI and in the practical exams of class XII. The result is available at the TSBIE’s official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check their results at other websites including manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. In case of any error in the marks or any other issue with results, students can directly get in touch with officials at 040-24600110 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Comments

