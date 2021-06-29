STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Motkupalli puts BJP in a fix, pats CM

The BJP maintains that it abstained from the all-party meeting presided over by the Chief Minister on the CM Dalit Empowerment Programme.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu

BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ SIDDIPET : The BJP maintains that it abstained from the all-party meeting presided over by the Chief Minister on the CM Dalit Empowerment Programme. However, its former MLA Motkupalli Narasimhulu put the party in a fix by stating that he attended the meeting after obtaining the approval of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP stated it had distanced itself from the all-party meet as the CM had failed to deliver on his promises to the SC community. The saffron party labelled Rao as “anti-SC”. However, six-time MLA Narsimhulu told the media that the BJP was already facing accusations of being an “anti-SC party”. Therefore, he had tried to save it from such labels by attending the all-party meeting. He said that several SC leaders in BJP were misleading Bandi Sanjay.

“In an internal meeting, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao also agreed to send a delegation to the meeting.”Surprisingly, Narsimhulu lauded the CM for initiating welfare schemes. He further said: “Rajender has admitted that he tried to regularise the assigned lands of SCs, and endowment lands. I am asking him to give back these lands.”

Bandi slams KCR
Alleging that the Chief Minister remembers SCs, BCs and STs only when the elections are near, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that KCR list out the poll promises he has fulfilled so far. He was participating in a programme held at Akkannapet in Husnabad constituency. 

