Telangana annual credit plan pegged at Rs 1.86 lakh crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual credit plan outlay for the year 2021-22 is pegged at Rs 1,86,035.60 crore, of which the share for priority sector is Rs 1,43,954 crore.While releasing the annual credit plan during the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meet at BRKR Bhavan on Monday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the Telangana government has deposited Rs 7,360 crore into the bank accounts of over 61 lakh farmers in just one week time, under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. “Do not adjust this amount towards other loans due by the farmers,” the Finance Minister told the bankers.

SLBC president and SBI deputy managing director Om Prakash Mishra presented the performance of the banks. Mishra said that total deposits of the banks grew by Rs 87,469 crore (18.05%) during the previous year and the total deposits were at Rs 5,71,909 crore. Total advances grew by 56,621 crore (9.92%) and the advances of all banks were at Rs 6,27,039 crore. During the 2020-21 fiscal year, banks have lent Rs 41,200 crore during Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Mishra said that the agriculture segment formed a major share of about 63.59 per cent of the priority sector at Rs 91,541 crore, whereas MSME segment had a share of 27.34 per cent i.e, Rs 39,361 crore out of priority sector advances.