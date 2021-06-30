30-bed hospital inaugurated at power plant in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy inaugurated a 30-bed hospital at Damaracherla power plant in Nalgonda district on Tuesday. The State government constructed the hospital at an estimated cost of `1.25 crore. The Minister said, now, the workers from other States, who were engaged in the construction of the ultra-mega power plant, need not worry about their health needs.

Around 8,000 workers were engaged in the construction of the 4,000-MW power plant. When the second wave of Covid- 19 was at its peak, majority of the migrant workers left the plant, bringing works to a partial halt. It was then, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to construct a hospital in the premises of the plant to help workers, Jagadish Reddy said.