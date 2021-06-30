STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artefacts, figurines unearthed at Telangana's Qutb Shahi Heritage Park

Explorations by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park have unearthed the remains of a previously excavated mosque, several water-holding structures and artefacts.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Explorations by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park have unearthed the remains of a previously excavated mosque, several water-holding structures and artefacts. These were buried underneath the debris and vegetation close to the north of hamam (the mortuary bath) where excavations were held between 1969 and 1971. It appears to have been a residential settlement.

Some of the antiques found in the debris during the excavations were glazed pottery, remnants of blue and white porcelain, celandon-ware, glazed ceramic tiles and terracotta figurines — sparking renewed interest and understanding of the heritage site’s archaeological importance. The Quli Qutb Shah Heritage Park comprising the Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex and Deccan Park, is one of the most significant historic medieval necropolises with 70 structures within its complex, encompassing 40 mausoleums, 23 mosques, five step-wells/water structures, a hamam, pavilions, garden structures and walls.

