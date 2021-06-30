STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Five pharma giants join hands to test oral Covid-19 drug

It is expected to take place between June and September this year across India with the recruitment of 1,200 patients.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Experimental antiviral pill Molnupiravir

Experimental antiviral pill Molnupiravir (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Molnupiravir — an antiviral oral drug which is being touted as a candidate for treatment of mild cases of Covid-19 and which can be prescribed in OP settings has now gone into clinical trial mode in India. Five pharma companies — Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Emcure, Sun Pharma and Torrent will be collaborating to conduct the same between June to September, 2021. The announcement was made on Tuesday that the five companies will collaborate for the clinical trial of the investigational Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild Covid-19 in an outpatient setting in India.

Earlier, Between March and April this year, these five pharma companies had individually entered into a nonexclusive voluntary licensing agreement wi th Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries. Now, the five pharma companies have entered into a collaboration agreement, wherein the parties will jointly sponsor, supervise and monitor the clinical trial.

Amongst the five, Dr Reddy’s will conduct the clinical trial using its product, and the other four pharma companies will be required to demonstrate equivalence of their product to the product used by Dr Reddy’s in its clinical trial. Following the clinical trial protocol approval given by the Drugs Controller General of India, the clinical trial will be conducted for the treatment of mild Covid-19. It is expected to take place between June and September this year across India with the recruitment of 1,200 patients.

Such collaboration for a clinical trial is a first of its kind within the Indian pharma industry, and will aim to investigate yet another line of treatment in the collective fight against the pandemic. On successful completion of the clinical trial, each company will independently approach the regulatory authorities for approval to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir for the treatment of Covid-19 in India. Molnupiravir can inhibit the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS - CoV-2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Molnupiravir oral covid medicine coronavirus COVID
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp