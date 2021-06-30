STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KRMB requests security for team survey of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

Published: 30th June 2021 09:01 AM

Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is understood to have requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday to provide its team with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security when it intends to visit the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP).

The KRMB team postponed its visit to the project on Wednesday due to noncooperation from the A n d h r a P r a d e s h government. According to sources, AP did not appoint a nodal officer, as requested by the KRMB, to facilitate the visit of its team to RLIP. Thus, the KRMB reportedly requested the MHA to provide CISF security.

The KRMB chairman, however, was not available for comment. It may be recalled that the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in its recent direction, wanted the KRMB to send a team to RLIP and submit a report if the AP government started construction of RLIP.

The NGT even commented that the AP Chief Secretary would be jailed if the State violated the NGT order and started works on RLIP. The next hearing is posted on July 12. By that time, the KRMB team has to visit and prepare its fact finding committee report.

‘AP govt not cooperative’

