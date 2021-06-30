STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Medak ryots threaten to set selves, Tahsildar Bhanu Prakash on fire over land issues

According to officials, the land over which the deceased farmer claimed ownership was disputed.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A ryot pours diesel on himself in front of the Shivampet Tahsildar on Tuesday

A ryot pours diesel on himself in front of the Shivampet Tahsildar on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Tension escalated at Shivampet on Tuesday as tribal farmers sprinkled diesel on Shivampet Tahsildar Bhanu Prakash and on themselves on Tuesday, as a protest for not resolving the land issue of a 40-year-old farmer Maloth Balu, who was electrocuted on Monday evening, making his kin ineligible for benefits from the Rythu Bheema scheme.

The Tahsildar panicked when the farmers threatened to set fire to him and to themselves, blaming the Revenue Department for the plight of the deceased farmer’s family. The farmers placed Maloth Balu’s body at the Tahsildar office and raised slogans against the department. About 2,000 tribal farmers from six thandas have not been issued pattadar passbooks for their lands. Following the protest, the police reached the office and pacified the farmers, who withdrew after the Tahsildar assured them that a special meeting would be held on July 4 to resolve the issue.

They made it clear that if the meeting was not held as scheduled, all 2,000 tribals from the six thandas would come to the office. According to officials, the land over which the deceased farmer claimed ownership was disputed. A decision on the issue of pattadar passbooks for such lands has been put on hold till a survey is done. Tahsildar Bhanu Prakash said: “The Forest Department has raised a boundary issue with farmers regarding land in Survey Nos. 315 and 316 in Thallapally thanda and a report was sent to the District Collector.”

Dispute with Forest Dept

According to officials, the land over which the deceased farmer claimed ownership was in dispute with the Forest Department, which had raised a boundary issue with several pacels of land, staked its claim on it and conveyed the same to the Revenue Department

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medak ryots Telangana land issue Bhanu Prakash
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp