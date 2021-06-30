Prevent cow slaughter on Bakrid: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is a possibility of untoward incidents during Bakrid, BJP MLA T Raja Singh appealed to DGP Mahender Reddy to prevent the illegal transportation of cows and cow slaughter during the festival. He said, “If you don’t want communal violence in the city, then please ensure t h a t n o c ow g e t s slaughtered.”

In a video statement, he said that as Bakrid was nearing, many were trying to dump hordes of cattle in the city. Stating that he was putting a team in place to prevent illegal transportation of cattle, the MLA threatened to parade the animals at Pragathi Bhavan, if the police doesn’t take any action against the miscreants.

“I request the Commissioners and the DGP to ensure that not even a single cow or bull or calf gets slaughtered on the occasion of Bakrid. I also request the police personnel set up check-posts on the highways to prevent the illegal transportation of cattle,” Raja Singh said. He alleged that some police officials had been allowing illegal transportation by taking bribes ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per vehicle.