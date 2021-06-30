Telangana: 75-year-old forced by neighbours to pull out wife’s teeth over suspicions of black magic

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An elderly couple were attacked by their neighbours over suspicions of black magic in Madhira town of Khammam district. The attackers forced the man to remove his wife’s teeth. The couple Gaddam Mohan Rao, 75, and Sarojini, 65, who reside in the SC colony of Madhira town, approached a priest in Krishna district (Andhra Pradesh) recently, seeking his help to heal their ailing grandson. The priest suggested that they perform a pooja at their residence.

As luck would have it, a few of their neighbours fell ill after the pooja. Suspecting that the couple had performed black magic on them, the neighbours attacked them and even forced Mohan Rao to remove Sarojini’s teeth. The incident came to light on Monday. The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victims.