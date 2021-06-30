Telangana: 8-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Pasunuri Iylaiah, who worked as a daily wage labourer in Viswanathpur village.

Geesugonda police said that the incident occurred after the victim’s mother sent her to a nearby filter plant to get water. Iylaiah, a resident of the neighborhood, followed her on her way to the plant and forcibly took her to an isolated area, where he sexually assaulted her.

Locals who heard the victim’s screams approached the area, but by then, the accused had fled the spot. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Geesugonda police on Tuesday morning and a POCSO case was registered against Iylaiah. The victim has been sent for a medical examination in MGM Hospital.