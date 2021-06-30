STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: 8-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl on Monday night.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Pasunuri Iylaiah, who worked as a daily wage labourer in Viswanathpur village.

Geesugonda police said that the incident occurred after the victim’s mother sent her to a nearby filter plant to get water. Iylaiah, a resident of the neighborhood, followed her on her way to the plant and forcibly took her to an isolated area, where he sexually assaulted her.

Locals who heard the victim’s screams approached the area, but by then, the accused had fled the spot. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Geesugonda police on Tuesday morning and a POCSO case was registered against Iylaiah. The victim has been sent for a medical examination in MGM Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telanagana minor rape case
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp