Telangana: Man fined Rs 10,000 for dumping waste in Nala

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanth on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man for dumping garbage in a nala at Mayuri center in Khammam town. A citizen had recorded a video of K Hanumantha Rao dumping the garbage in the nala and later posted it in on Twitter, urging authorities to take action. Jayanth then instructed his staff to conduct an inquiry into the incident. After identifying the person, the commissioner imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Hanumantha.