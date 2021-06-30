Telangana: Woman sarpanch attempts suicide over Haritha Haram works

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Lokini Komala, the Sarpanch of Devunipalli village in Sultanabad mandal, attempted suicide on Tuesday. She was upset after another public representative grilled her over the Haritha Haram programme at a meeting. Humiliated, she decided to take the extreme step by consuming pesticide.

She was immediately admitted to Peddpalli government hospital, and was later moved to Karimnagar government hospital for better treatment. She was grilled at the meeting over the potential damage that thousands of devotees could cause to Haritha Haram saplings during jataras. She was asked not to take the plantation at temple premises.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

