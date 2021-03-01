STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19, lockdown dealt massive blow to Maoists in 2020 in Telangana

There were no shandies in villages and, to top it all, there was a tight vigil on the movement of people and transportation of goods to tribal areas from plains.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The pandemic dealt a blow to Maoist activities from March to December 2020, as lockdown had cut out all supplies, said a former member of the outfit, who did not want to be named.  

There were no shandies in villages and, to top it all, there was a tight vigil on the movement of people and transportation of goods to tribal areas from plains.

“During this period, while a few Maoists, unable to ride out the tough time, surrendered, some died of starvation,” he said. 

There were also instances of Maoists robbing tribals of their essentials, which were given by the government and NGOs to help them tide over the crisis, he said.

But after lockdown was lifted, situation has changed. The shandies are back in all villages — Kistram, Dharmapet and Gollapalli — which are near the Telangana border. This has made it easy for Maoists to stock up essentials, which is what is worrying the police. 

“We are keeping a close eye on the villages where the shandies are organised and are on the lookout for Maoists’ movements. We have details of those who are taking supplies to shandies and are also updating the lists of customers at the shandies. We hope to smoke out Maoists as they cannot live without supplies for long,” Cherla police Circle Inspector B Ashok said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Maoist violence
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp