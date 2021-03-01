Man dupes Mahabubabad farmer of Rs 82,000; arrested

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam Three Town police arrested one person for duping a farmer and withdrawing Rs 82,000 from his account. Police seized a motorcycle and recovered `36,000 in cash from him.

Three Town Police Circle Inspector A Sridhar said the accused, K Narasimha Rao, duped B Venkata Reddy of Mahabubabad district on the pretext of helping him to withdraw cash from an ATM. The CI said the accused was found to be involved in six similar offences in Khammam town.

The victim, Venkata Reddy had gone to Khammam town to purchase pesticides and tried withdrawing cash from an ATM at Gandhichowk for the purpose.

However, money did not come out due to some problem and the accused, who was standing behind him, took advantage of the situation and swapped Venkata Reddy’s card on the pretext of helping him.

Later, Narasimha withdrew Rs 82,000 from the farmer’s account. When the farmer realised that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint with the police.