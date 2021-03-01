STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peddagattu Jatara begins with fervour in Telangana

Though there are presiding deities at the temple, the five-day Jatara’s focal point would be the Devarapette, once handed over to the Yadav priests, and it would become centre to all rituals.

Published: 01st March 2021 07:48 AM

Lingamathula Swamy temple on the Peddagattu hillock at Durajpally village

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: The biennial Durajpally Lingamanthula Jatara, also known as the Peddagattu Jatara, began on a grand note at Durajpally village of Chivemla mandal, on Sunday.

The Devarapette, a divine box that houses the Yadav deities of Lingamanthula Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Siva, goddess Chowdamma and others, has already reached Kesaram village, located near Suryapet, and will be brought to the Lingamathula Swamy temple during the wee hours of Monday. 

Considered the most-visited Jatara after the one in Medaram, the authorities concerned opine that about 10 to 15 lakh devotees will reach the temple, situated on the Peddagattu hillock, this year.

Security beefed up

Meanwhile, in view of the Jatara, the authorities concerned and the police officials have beefed up security in the village and surrounding areas.

While they have deployed drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of people, cops have also started diverting heavy vehicles, proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad, to Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Huzurnagar, Narketpally and Kodad towns, in a bid to avoid traffic rush.

In the meantime, Superintendent of Police (SP) R Bhaskaran inspected the village on Sunday and took stock of the security measures. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy will visit the temple on Monday.

