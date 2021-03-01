Telangana is our turf, Andhra Pradesh leaders don’t stand a chance: Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that no other political parities stand a chance in Telangana, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, on Sunday, urged the politicians from Andhra Pradesh to focus on their state.

He made this statement while taking part in the TRS membership drive held in Division 58 of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao. The drive came to an end on Sunday.

Mentioning that though leaders like YS Sharmila and Pawan Kalyan are making efforts to enter Telangana politics, Kamalakar asserted that they don’t have any scope in the state as about 90 per cent of the people are in support of the pink party. He also advised them to set their focus on AP.

“People consider the TRS as their own. It is highly popular among the citizens,” he said and added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is their biggest asset.Referring to the membership drive, he said that about 60,000 members have enrolled in Karimnagar constituency alone.