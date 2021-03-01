Telangana legislative council elections: Ballot boxes of epic proportions await electors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a record number of 93 candidates are contesting the biennial elections to Telangana State Legislative Council from the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate’s constituency, preparations are underway to use jumbo ballot boxes for the polling scheduled on March 14.

The size of the ballot box will be 610 mm by 610 mm by 760 mm, with a slit of 150mm by 15 mm on top of the box.

Empty ballot boxes will be shown to the polling agents before the commencement of the election, after which it would be shut using two padlocks, covered in cloth and sealed with wax, in the presence of the polling agents. Their signatures would be obtained on the seals.

At the end of the polling, the slit on the top of the box would be covered using an iron strip attached to the box.

It would then be sealed with wax in presence of agents.

The three keys meant for each box shall be kept in separate paper cover, which has the ballot box and polling station numbers prominently written on it.

These envelopes containing the keys must be handed over at the reception by the presiding officer concerned, along with the statutory covers.

Meanwhile, training to presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, nodal officers from Hyderabad District was imparted at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Secunderabad on Sunday.

The training was attended by GHMC Additional Commissioner (Health) Badvath Santosh, GHMC Additional Commissioner (UCD) Shankaraiah and others.