STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana legislative council elections: Ballot boxes of epic proportions await electors

The size of the ballot box will be 610 mm by 610 mm by 760 mm, with a slit of 150mm by 15 mm on top of the box.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a record number of 93 candidates are contesting the biennial elections to Telangana State Legislative Council from the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate’s constituency,  preparations are underway to use jumbo ballot boxes for the polling scheduled on March 14.

The size of the ballot box will be 610 mm by 610 mm by 760 mm, with a slit of 150mm by 15 mm on top of the box.

Empty ballot boxes will be shown to the polling agents before the commencement of the election, after which it would be shut using two padlocks, covered in cloth and sealed with wax, in the presence of the polling agents. Their signatures would be obtained on the seals.

At the end of the polling, the slit on the top of the box would be covered using an iron strip attached to the box.

It would then be sealed with wax in presence of agents.

The three keys meant for each box shall be kept in separate paper cover, which has the ballot box and polling station numbers prominently written on it.

These envelopes containing the keys must be handed over at the reception by the presiding officer concerned, along with the statutory covers. 

Meanwhile, training to presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, nodal officers from Hyderabad District was imparted at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Secunderabad on Sunday.

The training was attended by GHMC Additional Commissioner  (Health) Badvath Santosh, GHMC Additional Commissioner (UCD) Shankaraiah and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana State Legislative Council
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp