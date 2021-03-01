TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha comes to rescue of loan app victim’s kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending a helping hand to the family of a “Chinese loan app” victim, TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday promised to provide a job to his wife and assured to sponsor the education of their three daughters.

In the first week of January, 36-year-old G Chandramohan died by suicide after being harassed by loan app collection agents. Following his death, the financial situation of his family went from bad to worse.

Learning about the poor family’s pathetic plight, Kavitha decided to support the victim’s wife Saritha and her daughters.

She also took to Twitter to share their plight. “The Chinese loan app scam that took the precious life of Chandramohan had left a deep void in the life of Saritha and their daughters. Today, I met the family and extended my support to them,” Kavitha tweeted.