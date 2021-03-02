Adilabad school teacher makes kids watch porn, suspended

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Enraged over a school assistant showing porn videos on his mobile phone to their children, parents locked him up in the classroom in Goatkuri village of Tamsi mandal in Adilabad district on Monday. According to sources, the children reported to their parents how MA Quadeer, who teaches English to Class VI students, had shown them porn videos on Saturday.

Angry parents and villagers rushed to the school on Monday and locked up the teacher in his classroom for several hours, demanding action against him for corrupting the minds of their children. Meanwhile, Mandal Education Officer Srikanth and Inspector of Police Purushottamachary rushed to the school and inquired into the incident.

The students reiterated that they were not only shown porn videos but were also groped by their teacher.

Based on their report, District Education Officer Ravinder Reddy kept the school assistant under suspension. However, the police have not registered any case against the teacher so far.