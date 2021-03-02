Telangana budget session likely in March third week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the Telangana State Legislature is likely to commence in the third week of this month after the two Graduates MLC polls, which are scheduled to be held on March 14. According to sources, a few ministers and MLAs of the ruling TRS party are busy with poll campaigning. Graduates in as many as 21 districts will be exercising their franchise. With one-third of the State facing polls, the government wants to convene the session only after the elections, they said.

Earlier, the Budget session used to be a lengthy affair, spreading over 30 days. However, the last year’s Budget session was cut short by four days due to the Covid-19 and it concluded in just 10 days. The 2019-20 session lasted only for nine days.

This time too, the Budget session will conclude in just two weeks’ time. Though the Opposition parties may demand a lengthy session, it is likely to be adjourned after adopting the Appropriation Bill. According to sources, the size of the Budget will be presented in a realistic manner and it would be around Rs 11.5 lakh crore to Rs 1.6 lakh crore.