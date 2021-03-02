Indian Railways makes strides in freight loading

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major success, the Indian Railways surpassed its previous year’s cumulative freight loading. According to officials, the freight figures continued to maintain high momentum in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of February this year.

“Loading for February 28 crossed 5 million tonnes. As of the said date, the Indian Railways’ cumulative freight loading was 1102.17 million tonnes, which is higher compared to the previous year for the same period (1102.1 million tonnes),” said an official statement.

In fact, on a month-to-month basis, up until February 28, 2021, the Railways’ loading was 112.25 million tonnes, which is almost 10 per cent higher compared to loading up to February 28 of last year, which was just 102.21 million tonnes.

The same spike was observed in figures on a day-to-day basis — on February 28, 2021, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 5.23 million tonnes, which is 36 per cent higher compared to last year’s loading for the same date (3.83 million tonnes).Also, the average speed of freight trains in the month of February, 2021, has increased to 46.09 kmph.