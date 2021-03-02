Mallannasagar reservoir: Telangana govt to address grievances of oustees

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: At a time when the works on Mallannasagar reservoir are nearing completion, both the State government and the authorities concerned have now set their focus on resolving the grievances of oustees.

Siddipet Collector P Venkatrama Reddy said on Monday that separate counters have been opened at respective tahsildar and RDO offices for people belonging to submerging villages to submit their grievances.

This step would not only benefit the oustees of Mallannasagar, but also those affected by Ranganayakasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs in the district, Venkatrama Reddy said and added that the decision to open separate counters at revenue offices was taken after noticing that the oustees have been running from pillar to post seeking their Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package.

The Collector also mentioned that the authorities concerned would address the grievances of people living in all 13 villages, which will be submerged by the three reservoirs.