Rs 180 crore raised in Telangana for mandir construction

  The State unit of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan has raised Rs 180 crore from devotees across Telangana.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Veeramsetty Vidya Sagar said that they concluded the fundraiser. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State unit of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan has raised Rs 180 crore from devotees across Telangana. The Abhiyan’s Telangana unit president Veeramsetty Vidya Sagar said that they concluded the fundraiser on Monday, and would not accept donations online or offline anymore. He announced that all the committees formed for the fundraising drive have been dissolved.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Vidya Sagar said, “As many as 1.85 lakh karyakartas, divided into 36,460 teams, participated in the collection drive. The volunteers reached out to 13,014 villages and 70.48 lakh families in the State.”

RSS Prant Pracharak Devender said that Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan has received tremendous response from the public. “By generously donating for the cause, citizens have disproved the allegation that the construction of Ram Mandir is an RSS-VHP agenda.”

