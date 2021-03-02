Lawyers murder: Telangana govt files status report in High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government filed the status report regarding the ongoing investigation into the double murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, before the High court on Monday.

The police swung into action immediately after coming to know about the incident and have seized the vehicles used in the crime, material evidence such as mobile phones, blood stained clothes and so on, the report said.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad filed the status report in a sealed cover before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, which took suo moto notice of the incident based on news reports. The AG submitted that the process of recording statements of the witnesses is on. He sought some more time for filing an additional status report on the issue.

Not satisfied with the above submissions of the AG, the bench posed various queries to him by asking whether efforts were made to record the voluntary confessional statements of the accused and about recording of the statements of the witnesses. “Why dying declaration of Vaman Rao was not recorded while he was taken to the hospital? In order to save time, the police should have recorded the statements of those who are standing near the site of the incident.

How many witnesses have been identified till date,” the bench asked.In reply, the AG said that the statements of two witnesses have already been recorded before the magistrate concerned. He informed that the statement of complainant G Kishan Rao will be recorded on March 4. The bench posted the matter to March 15 for filing of additional status report and for further hearing.