STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lawyers murder: Telangana govt files status report in High Court

The State government filed the status report regarding the ongoing investigation into the double murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, before the High court on Monday.

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

High Court advocates Gattu Vaman Rao, 52, and Nagamani, 46, were brutally murdered in broad daylight at Kalvacherla in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

High Court advocates Gattu Vaman Rao, 52, and Nagamani, 46, were brutally murdered in broad daylight at Kalvacherla in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government filed the status report regarding the ongoing investigation into the double murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, before the High court on Monday.
The police swung into action immediately after coming to know about the incident and have seized the vehicles used in the crime, material evidence such as mobile phones, blood stained clothes and so on, the report said.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad filed the status report in a sealed cover before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, which took suo moto notice of the incident based on news reports. The AG submitted that the process of recording statements of the witnesses is on. He sought some more time for filing an additional status report on the issue.

Not satisfied with the above submissions of the AG, the bench posed various queries to him by asking whether efforts were made to record the voluntary confessional statements of the accused and about recording of the statements of the witnesses. “Why dying declaration of Vaman Rao was not recorded while he was taken to the hospital? In order to save time, the police should have recorded the statements of those who are standing near the site of the incident.

How many witnesses have been identified till date,” the bench asked.In reply, the AG said that the statements of two witnesses have already been recorded before the magistrate concerned. He informed that the statement of complainant G Kishan Rao will be recorded on March 4. The bench posted the matter to March 15 for filing of additional status report and for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Vaman Rao PV Nagamani lawyers murder Telangana government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp