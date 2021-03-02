Tribals protest seeking pattas for podu lands

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Demanding that the State government immediately distribute pattas for podu lands and it stop implementing Haritha Haram in their lands, scores of tribals, engaged in podu cultivation, took out a massive rally in the temple town of Bhadrachalam and laid siege to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office here, on Monday.

During the protest, the tribals alleged that the police officials are constantly harassing innocent podu farmers. Mentioning that the government is leaving them in dire straits by implementing Haritha Haram scheme in podu lands, the protestors demanded that the authorities stop this practice immediately.

In the meantime, the ryots also demanded that the Central government scrap the three “draconian” agricultural laws immediately. Leaders of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangham and CPI (ML) New Democracy party were also present. Speaking on the occasion, they slammed the State government claiming that it does not care for the lives of tribals.