TRS Australia vice-presidennt killed in road accident

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a tragic incident, TRS Australia vice-president Gurijala Satyam Rao, 35, died in a road accident on the outskirts of Ambala village under Kamalapur police station limits late on Sunday night. Though Satyam Rao was a native of Lakshmipuram village of Parkal mandal, he had been living in Bhavani Nagar, Hanamkonda.

The incident happened when Satyam Rao’s bike collided with another bike. The other biker also died in the mishap. The second victim has been identified as D Veeraswamy, 55, a resident of Dharmaram village of Nadikuda mandal.