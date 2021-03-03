Secunderabad-Danapur train decouples near station Ghanpur, none injured

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Scores of passengers onboard a Danapur-bound train had a miraculous escape after the vehicle’s engine got separated from its remaining coaches, near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Tuesday.

After getting decoupled, the engine of the Secunderabad-Danapur Express moved forward for about 500 metres before the loco pilot managed to stop it.

However, the coaches in which the passengers were travelling came to a halt immediately after getting separated from the engine. Upon learning about the incident, which happened between Station Ghanpur and Nashkal stations, gate guards and officials of the department concerned swung into action.

According to sources, the started from Secunderabad at around 9 am and was en route Danabad of Patna in Bihar. According to Kazipet Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector K Swamy, about 17 coaches got decoupled from the engine. He also mentioned that no passengers were hurt in the incident.

“The technical team of the Railway Department swung into action immediately and reattached the engine to the remaining coaches in just 30 minutes,” he said. However, this delayed a few other trains which were moving through this line.