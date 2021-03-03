Summer arrives early in Telangana, but it won’t be harsh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With each passing day, mercury levels are shooting up, indicating that summer has arrived early this year. The day temperatures are unusually high for this month of the year, hovering between 36 to 38 degrees Celcius, a deviation of three degrees above normal.

In some degrees, temperature may touch 40 degrees Celcius mark this week, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, as per its seasonal outlook prediction for Hyderabad, summer will not be too hot.

On Tuesday, Laxmidevipally in Bhadradri-Kothagudem was sweltering under 39.3 degrees Celcius and Kerameri in Komarambheem-Asifabad district at 39 degrees Celcius. Many towns and mandals in Adilabad, Mulugu, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts saw temperatures around and above 38 degrees Celcius. Generally, during March, the daytime temperature in Hyderabad would be around 35.9 degrees Celcius.

However, data available with the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) suggests that many suburbs in the city are observing temperature above 38 degrees Celcius. In the forthcoming week, days are likely to be hotter but temperatures will not rise above 40 degrees Celcius, TSDPS said and added that summer will not be as harsh as it was in the last few years as the maximum temperature is likely to be below normal between March and May.

Tuesday’s temperature

39.30C in Laxmidevipally, Chunchupally and Yellandu of Bhadradri-Kothagudem

390C in Dahengaon and Kerameri of Komarambheem-Asifabad district