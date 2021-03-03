Two weeks after murder, KTR assures justice for slain lawyers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/PEDDAPALLI: A day after Telangana High Court slammed the State government for bungling in recording the dying declaration of lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao and the statements of witnesses to his and his wife Nagamani’s ghastly murder, TRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said there was no question of sparing anyone involved in the perpetration of the ghastly crime.

Addressing a meeting of lawyers at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday as part of the election campaign for the Hyderabad MLC seat, Rama Rao recalled that the main accused, Kunta Srinivas, had been suspended from the TRS. He emphasised that the government was determined to bring all those involved in the crime to justice.

Dismissing as baseless the allegations of the Opposition that TRS top leaders were behind the murder, Rama Rao asked: “Why should TRS bear a grudge against advocates? The IT Minister promised to bring in the Advocates’ Protection Act. “The government will always act like a protective shield for advocates,” he said.

Statements recorded

Meanwhile, in Manthani, police recorded the statements of the two eyewitnesses — Vaman Rao’s car driver and one local electronic media reporter under Section 164 of the CrPC before the magistrate concerned. The police are also planning to record the statements of drivers of two RTC buses, conductors and onlookers who witnessed the murder.