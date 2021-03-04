Indira Shoban quits Congress, joins YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In her efforts to form a political party in Telangana, YS Sharmila, daughter of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, appears to have begun her groundwork. TPCC spokesperson Poshala Indira Shoban resigned from the Congress on Wednesday and announced that she will work with Sharmila and her yet-to-be established party.

According to sources, Sharmila has sent messengers to woo various Congress leaders who were close to Rajasekhara Reddy. Indira Shoban, a professor at Nizam College, expected a Congress ticket to contest the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar MLC seat and was dejected when the party leadership ignored her.

“The Congress is favouring leaders of only one community which became evident when they gave a ticket to G Chinna Reddy. Before his candidature was finalised, the name of AVN Reddy was doing the rounds. My dedicated services to the Congress was not even considered because I don’t belong to that community,” Indira said speaking to Express.

If Indira Shoban were to be believed, there are many more leaders from the Congress who are likely to join Sharmila’s political outfit. “Believe it or not, I have received many calls from my ex-colleagues in Congress telling me that they too would join,” she reveals.

Konda Raghava Reddy, a key leader in the Sharmila camp, says that many others from various parties are in touch with them. It was widely speculated that Reddy leaders and second-rung members of the Congress would support Sharmila if she floats a party.