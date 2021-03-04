STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Indira Shoban quits Congress, joins YS Sharmila

According to sources, Sharmila has sent messengers to woo various Congress leaders who were close to Rajasekhara Reddy.

Published: 04th March 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In her efforts to form a political party in Telangana, YS Sharmila, daughter of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, appears to have begun her groundwork. TPCC spokesperson Poshala Indira Shoban resigned from the Congress on Wednesday and announced that she will work with Sharmila and her yet-to-be established party.

According to sources, Sharmila has sent messengers to woo various Congress leaders who were close to Rajasekhara Reddy. Indira Shoban, a professor at Nizam College, expected a Congress ticket to contest the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar MLC seat and was dejected when the party leadership ignored her.
“The Congress is favouring leaders of only one community which became evident when they gave a ticket to G Chinna Reddy. Before his candidature was finalised, the name of AVN Reddy was doing the rounds. My dedicated services to the Congress was not even considered because I don’t belong to that community,” Indira said speaking to Express.

If Indira Shoban were to be believed, there are many more leaders from the Congress who are likely to join Sharmila’s political outfit. “Believe it or not, I have received many calls from my ex-colleagues in Congress telling me that they too would join,” she reveals.

Konda Raghava Reddy, a key leader in the Sharmila camp, says that many others from various parties are in touch with them. It was widely speculated that Reddy leaders and second-rung members of the Congress would support Sharmila if she floats a party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila Poshala Indira Shoban TPCC
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp