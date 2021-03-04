Komatireddy Venkat Reddy calls KCR ‘biggest traitor’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday called Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the “biggest traitor” in the country for deceiving the people in the name of Rythu Bandhu. He said the TRS will lose in biennial Graduates’ MLC elections and the result will reflect in 77 Assembly constituencies in the next general elections.

In a press release, Venkat Reddy urged the voters to teach the BJP and TRS a lesson. He alleged that the TRS was trying to buy votes by offering huge sums of money. Venkat Reddy said the Chief Minister is focused only on handing over his post to his son KT Rama Rao. Angry with the government for not releasing recruitment notifications, he exuded confidence that the Congress will win the next polls.

Accuses CM of deceiving people

