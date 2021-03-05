File counter in Revanth plea: Telangana High Court to ACB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Thursday directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file its counter affidavit in the petition filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, seeking to grant stay of all further proceedings in the cash-for-vote scam case pending before the Special ACB Court.

Revanth is the prime accused in the case wherein a Rs 50 lakh bribe was offered to then nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson for securing his vote in favour of Telugu Desam Party candidate Vem Narender Reddy in the MLC elections held in June, 2015.

Recently, the trial court has dismissed the petition filed by Revanth Reddy contending that the ACB court has no jurisdiction to deal with the scam case as it falls under the purview of Election Commission. Aggrieved with the same, he filed the present petition for relief.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice K Lakshman, Revanth’s counsel Mahmood Ali urged the court to grant stay on proceedings before the lower court. Declining the plea, the judge directed the special public prosecutor for ACB V Ravi Kiran Rao to file counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to March 12 for further hearing.