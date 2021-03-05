KTR slams Centre over coach factory 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has expressed ire over the Central government, which announced that there was no need for setting up of a Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet.

n a statement here on Thursday, Rama Rao said that the TRS would launch an agitation for setting up of the coach factory in the State. The TRS MPs too would stage protests in Parliament, he said.

The TRS working president said that the Ministry of Railways replied to an RTI query that there was no need to set up a coach factory in Kazipet. He alleged that it became a habit for the BJP government at the Centre to render injustice to the State. It had shelved the coach factory just as it had done in the case of ITIR.

Rama Rao recalled that the State government acquired 150 acres of valuable land and handed over the same to the Central government for starting the coach factory, which was Telangana’s constitutional right.

Alleging that the Central government neglected the State in Railways, Rama Rao pointed out that not even a rupee had been sanctioned in the recent Union Budget for the pending railway lines of the State. Injustice had been done to Telangana in sanctioning of high speed train and bullet trains to the State, he said.

The BJP government exhibited its anti-Telangana stand once again for not sticking to its assurance of setting of up a coach factory, which was mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Rama Rao alleged. He demanded that the Centre should change its stand and issue a statement that the coach factory would be set up in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past with a request to implement assurance on coach factory. The CM had even written several letters to the Central government on the same, Rama Rao recalled.