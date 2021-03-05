MPTC member attacked, one held

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, a few persons attempted to murder the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member of Indiaranagar in Yellandu town, late on Wednesday night.

However, timely intervention by police proved helpful in foiling the attempt of the miscreants. The police also managed to take one person into custody and seize knives from his possession.

According to sources, this is the second time that the public representative escaped death by a hair’s breadth.

In March 2020, as well, some persons had made a similar attempt to murder MPTC M Ramu by ramming his bike. However, Ramu escaped with the help of his followers.

It may be mentioned here that M Ramu works under the leadership of ZP Chairperson Koram Kanakaiah.

According to police, late on Wednesday night, when Ramu was returning home from the ZP Chairperson’s camp office, some persons on a car started following the MPTC.

It was only after travelling a few distance Ramu noticed that he was being followed. The MPTC immediately took a U-turn and returned to the ZP Chairperson’s camp office and informed the police.

The officials rushed to the spot and started searching for the miscreants. Upon noticing the personnel, three persons, who were hiding near the camp office, tried to flee from the spot.

However, the police managed to detain one person and seized long knives from his possession. Yellandu CI Ramesh told the media that they have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

According to sources, MPTC Ramu has an old rivalry with another local politician. Police and Ramu suspect this particular rival’s hand behind the murder attempt.

Speaking to the media, Ramu pointed out that his life is under threat and that he needs police protection. He has also given a petition to this regard to the District SP.