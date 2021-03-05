Nizamabad ryots rejoice as turmeric prices soar

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: At a time when farmers in Telangana are struggling to make both ends meet, turmeric farmers can finally heave a sigh of relief as the prices of the produce has begun going up at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard (NAMC).

According to sources, while the maximum price for the finger variety has climbed up to Rs 10,188 per quintal, the minimum price is just Rs 5,000, and the model price is Rs 7,001 per quintal.

It may be mentioned here that the maximum price for a quintal of the finger variety was Rs 9,389, a few days ago.

In the meantime, while the maximum price for each quintal of the bulb variety is Rs 7,780, its minimum price is Rs 4,503, model price is Rs 6,363 per quintal. The prices of chura variety too have climbed up, with the current maximum price being Rs 7,289 per quintal, minimum Rs 4,157 per quintal and model price Rs 6,261. A few days ago, the maximum prices of bulb and charu varieties were Rs 7,650 and Rs 7,339 respectively.

Speaking to Express, NAMC secretary N Aparna attributed the rise in turmeric prices at the Nizamabad Market Yard to a similar trend in the Sanghli Market Yard in Maharashtra. She also mentioned that the farmers are bringing around 20,000 to 25,000 bags of turmeric daily to the market yard. When Express interacted with a few ryots, they expressed happiness over the trend.