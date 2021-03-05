STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana lawyer couple murder case: Manthani court records statement of Kishan Rao

In his statement, Kishan Rao reportedly reiterated his allegation against the three accused persons, stating that they killed his son and daughter-in-law on February 17.

Police bring Kunta Srinivas, Sivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar to Godavarikhani Area Hospital for medical tests

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The statement of Gattu Kishan Rao, father of slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao, was recorded in the presence of Additional Munsif Magistrate at his court in Manthani, on Thursday.

In addition to his, the statements of 12 more witnesses were also recorded under section 164 CrPc.

Meanwhile, the police custody of the three accused persons — Kunta Srinivas, Sivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar — ended today.

The police sent them back to judicial custody once again after running medical tests on them at the Godavarikhani Area Hospital.During the seven days of police custody, they were interrogated for about 10 hours on the first day. 

The searching questions of the police were meant to find out if there was any political motive for the elimination of the lawyer couple, or was it because of the festering issues in his native village.

The police tried to extract information from them as to how they planned the murder in minute details — like whose idea was it to kill the lawyer couple, how they plotted the murder, who they were constantly in touch with over telephone and so on.

The police came to know that they decided to kill him while having booze one night. On the sixth day of their custody, the police had the scene reconstructed with their help at the Manthani court and Kalvacherla, where the lawyer couple was murdered.

Police custody of 3 accused persons ends

