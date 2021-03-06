Arvind promises fair deal for ryots 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday visited the Nizamabad Market Yard and interacted with farmers. He spoke to several farmers about the new farm laws and assured that they would get good prices for their produce.

Several farmers opined that traders were increasing the price of turmeric in the market yard. They said that the traders were giving only Rs 6,000 for turmeric worth Rs 9,000 per quintal, and that in 2009 farmers received more than Rs 18,000 per quintal.

They also said that they were cultivating in smaller areas and that their yield had reduced.

The MP assured that all their problems would be resolved after the implementation of the new farm laws.

He said that with the new laws, the buyer would provide insurance facility for the crops, and farmers could sell their produce at government or private market yards.