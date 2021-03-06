Bhadrachalam sizzles at 39 degree Celsius, Hyderabad records 36 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is just the beginning of March and the mercury levels have already begun soaring in Telangana.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Friday issued a forecast that the maximum temperatures will be 2-3°Celsius above normal the coming week, on Monday and Tuesday, in some of the districts, especially in northern Telangana.

These include Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem and Khammam.

Most places across the State recorded 1-3°C above normal maximum temperature on Friday, with the highest of 38.8°C recorded at Bhadrachalam which is 2.8°C above normal, followed by 38.2°C at Nizamabad which is 2.1°C above normal, as per the weather data recorded by the IMD. On Wednesday, Bhadrachalam had recorded maximum temperature of 39.5°C.

Hyderabad recorded 36°C, which is 1.3°C above normal, as per the IMD. However, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), which has more automatic weather stations spread across the city than the IMD, the highest temperature recorded in the GHMC limits was 37°C, recorded at three places — Alwal, Tirumalgiri and Bandlaguda near Uppal.

At Ameerpet and Asifnagar, it was 36.9°C, Nampally 36.8°C, Serilingampally 36.5°C and 36.2°C at Charminar. The TSDPS has forecast that the maximum temperatures are expected to be between 36-39°C across most places in the State the coming three days.